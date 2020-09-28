80 inmates, 8 officers at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

The detention center has established a 'COVID hotline' for loved ones to call and check on their loved one's health status.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, 80 inmates at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office says it has established a hotline for family members to call and stay informed of their loved one's health status.

You can call the COVID Hotline at 432-688-4798.

Additionally, MCSO says eight detention center employees have tested positive.

MCSO says detention officers that have tested positive are not allowed to return to work until they have quarantined for 14 days and no longer test positive for the virus.

Midland County Sheriff David Criner said in a press release that staff will continue to follow CDC guidelines and work to take the necessary actions to control and contain the spread of the virus.

He also stated that Midland County jail employees are screened for symptoms before entering the facility and are required to wear personal protective equipment at all times. Officers wear latex gloves and disposable N-95 masks.

Criner also said inmates have also been issued face masks.