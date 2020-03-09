75 residents of Ashton Medical Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19

The Lodge says 17 of its patients have died and eight are in the hospital.

Officials with Ashton and Midland Medical Lodge have provided an update on COVID-19 cases in their facilities.

According to Jordan Moeller, the administrator of Ashton, there have been 75 total cases among residents. Of those, 10 residents have recovered and 17 have died.

At this time, 48 of these cases are still active and eight of them are in the hospital.

The Lodge says 31 staff members have also tested positive for the virus. Of these, 20 have recovered and 11 are still active.

Brittany Pinkerton, administrator of Midland Medical Lodge, reports that the Lodge has had 47 residents in the Lodge with the virus. Of these, 33 of them have been transferred from other facilities to the Lodge's COVID unit.

Of the Lodge's residents, 37 have recovered and 10 have died.

The Lodge also says 34 staff members have tested positive, and all have recovered.