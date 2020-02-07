41 Midland Memorial Hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19

The hospital says they aren't worried about the growing number of cases, but are concerned that the number of cases needing hospitalization is going up.

MIDLAND, Texas —

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Permian Basin, local hospitals are starting to feel the strain.

In Thursday's press conference, hospital officials revealed that 41 MMH employees have tested positive for the virus. This is quickly making staffing a difficult issue.

Most of those cases are related to travel or community spread. The hospital requires all staff to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.

“We’re not in control of their behavior when they leave work,” said Russell Meyers, Midland CEO.

Officials say they aren't necessarily concerned with the growing number of cases in the area. Rather, their focus is on the number of cases that need hospitalization, which is going up quickly.

At the time of the conference, the hospital says they have 22 patients in house. Four of those are currently on a ventilator.

While it may seem like only a sliver of the 550 active cases in the city, this is the most COVID patients the hospital has ever seen in the time since the first case was reported in the area in March. Once they reach 24 patients, they will have to add more beds.

MMH also originally got rid of its COVID floor at the beginning of June when cases were beginning to taper off.

Similarly, Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center are both adding another COVID unit to accommodate the growing need for care of coronavirus patients.

MMH also commented on testing efforts. By the middle of the coming week, they are hoping to have another testing site, but they don't know where it will be yet.

They also said they have received a few rapid testing machines that will be able to deliver results in about an hour. Hopefully the machines will be able to be put to use next week.

The hospital also says it is now out of Remdesivir, the drug that has been used to treat COVID patients. Several cases were sent to Midland and Odessa hospitals at the request of Governor Abbott.

Right now, hospital leaders are asking the public to be cautious, wear a mask, social distance and remember that the virus is still very much out there.