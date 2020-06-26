10 inmates at Ector County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19

10 more inmates and six officers have tests pending at this time.

The Ector County Detention Center has released official numbers on how many inmates in the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 10 inmates have already tested positive, while 10 other inmates have a test pending.

An officer working at the jail has also reportedly tested positive. He is quarantining.

Six other officers have tests pending at this time, and all are quarantining at home.

The sheriff's office says transportation of inmates outside the facility has been suspended, with medical reasons being the exception.

Recreation has also been suspended with the approval of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards

At this time none of the inmates or employees have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The sheriff's office also says they have reduced the movement in the jail to help try to prevent the spread of the virus.

Additionally, they say they are working to sanitize the jail 24 hours a day.