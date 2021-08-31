Connection Christian Church of Odessa and ORMC to hold vaccine clinic

The free event will happen on August 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Connection Christian Church of Odessa will be partnering with ORMC to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for anyone ages 12 and up.

The clinic will be held on August 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available as well as second dose shots of the Moderna vaccine.

Booster shots will be given out only to immunocompromised people who bring a doctor's note.