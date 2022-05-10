COM Aquatics hosts Lunch and Learn for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COM Aquatics hosted a lunch event for members and non-members for breast cancer awareness.

MIDLAND, Texas — COM Aquatics hosted its Pink the Pool Lunch and Learn Wednesday to raise awareness of breast cancer.



The lunch and learn included speakers from Pink The Basin and Midland Health, who shared facts and advice about breast cancer to all the members and non-members who were present.

COM Aquatics goes all out to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month alongside its members.

“Our members enjoy it. For one we pink the pool by putting in pink balls, pink flamingos, we ask them to wear pink in honor of breast cancer awareness. We also invite them to donate to Pink the Basin; our members have been gracious with their donations each year," said Rita Simmons, Director of Aquatic Wellness.

COM Aquatics says it has members that are breast cancer survivors who have said that water exercise classes are the key element to their recovery and rehab.

But breast cancer survivors aren’t the only members who appreciate the event.

Even members who aren’t cancer survivors, like Cynthia Button, always hear good things about the lunch event from others.

“They comment how they learn something new that they didn’t know last year. And the new ways of doing the medical exams and things of that nature. So that’s wonderful," Button said.

COM Aquatics has said that their other departments at their facility have also started to get more involved in helping to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well.