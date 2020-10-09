Cold front bringing in chilly temperatures and pressure headaches

Good news: headaches tend to be worst with our very first cold front

With the weather changing so fast in the Permian Basin this week, some people might have experienced headaches.

It can happen when the pressure changes and it is pretty common.

"With the change in temperature we see a change in the environment outside and as a result, the tissue inside the nose and sinuses can have swelling and there are vascular responses from that,” Dr. Miguel Wolbert, West Texas Allergy, said.

The headaches here in West Texas can happen even before it gets cold.

“A couple of days ago we saw the sky was brown, there was dust, and so we can breathe that in and that can lead to sinus problems, irritation, and inflammation," Wolbert said.

Dr. Wolbert says the best medicine is staying inside if you can, and typically, that is not an option.

Luckily, there are plenty of over the counter ways you can help the problem.

“If you’re prone to sinus problems and headaches then nasal sprays and decongestants can help prior to the weather coming through,” Wolbert said.

And good news: those pressure headaches you might be experiencing now tend to be worst with our very first cold front.

“As the season goes on, we become less sensitive to those things," Wolbert said. "So later on in the year, it should be less of an impact.”

If the headaches do persist, it is recommended to see a doctor make sure you do not have something more serious.

Next week, Dr. Wolbert says ragweed will be at a yearly high.

If you are not feeling well it may not be a cold, it might simply be allergies.