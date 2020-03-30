ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa held a special meeting at the Central Fire Station to discuss the COVID-19 Pandemic.

They will follow this meeting with a press conference at 4 p.m.

Monday afternoon, the City announced two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Odessa to seven.

RELATED: LIST: Here are all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin

The Health Department is conducting an investigation to learn more about these new cases, they believe one patient may have been the first community spread case in Odessa.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9: