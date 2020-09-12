City of Odessa expands free COVID-19 testing starting December 11

The test will be held at Floyd Gwin Park.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has expanded its free COVID-19 testing starting on December 11.

Along with the State of Texas, Odessa will hold drive-thru testing at Floyd Gwin Park.

Testing will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Anyone who is over the age of five can receive a test.

The tests are free, but if you do have insurance, they suggest that you bring your insurance card the testing site.

Saliva tests will be administered and people will receive their results within 48 hours.