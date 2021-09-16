City of Odessa and UTPB to partner up for new COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and UTPB have joined forces to start a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting on September 21.
The clinic will be regularly open on Tuesdays-Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the UTPB soccer complex parking lot.
1st and 2nd shots will be offered. 3rd shots will be available for those who have passed the eight month threshold, unless a doctor's note is provided.
There will be potential changes for the 3rd shot based on CDC guidelines.
Pfizer and Moderna will both be given out. There will be 500 doses given out each day and no appointment or pre-registration will be required.