City of Odessa and UTPB to partner up for new COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and UTPB have joined forces to start a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting on September 21.

The clinic will be regularly open on Tuesdays-Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the UTPB soccer complex parking lot.

1st and 2nd shots will be offered. 3rd shots will be available for those who have passed the eight month threshold, unless a doctor's note is provided.

There will be potential changes for the 3rd shot based on CDC guidelines.