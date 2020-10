Clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 13 and will run through the end of October.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is offering a flu vaccine clinic for those 60 and older.

Vaccinations will be provided at the Midland Health Department from 8 to 10 a.m.

Clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 13 and will run through the end of October.

For more information or to set up an appointment you can call 432-681-7613.

The Midland Health Department is located inside the Kingsway Mall at 3303 West Illinois Avenue in Suite 22.