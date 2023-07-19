Experts recommend weight loss drugs to curb childhood obesity rates

The decision has stirred up controversy among some groups.

TEXAS, USA — Obesity rates continue to rise among kids in the United States, as about one in five kids and adolescents aged 2 through 19 will be labeled as "obese."

This is why the American Academy of Pediatricians has included anti-obesity drugs for the first time in 15 years when they updated their guidelines on treating childhood obesity.

They recommend pediatricians to offer weight loss drugs to kids 12 and up who are considered obese and encourage diet and lifestyle changes that include healthy eating and exercise.

Four weight loss drugs have been approved for kids as young as 12 to use: Wegovy, Saxenda, orlistat and Qsymia.

However, there has been some controversy to the idea.

Some groups are worried that kids are being put on weight loss drugs at too young of an age.

There is also the potential that these weight loss drugs could form eating disorders for those who take them. Others are worried that there is not enough data to put kids on long-term weight loss drugs.

However, these drugs don't come cheap, costing a pretty penny, which means some insurance companies won't cover them.

Some of the drugs cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and upset stomach.

These side effects are a direct result of how those drugs work — they slow down the digestive process.

Some people just stop taking the drugs so they don't even have to deal with the side effects.