CCCCSD to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing

OZONA, Texas — CCCCSD will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on January 27.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at the south side drop off/pickup area.at OES.

You will receive results within 15 minutes of taking the test. It is free of charge, no insurance will be necessary.

School nurses will continue to test all students and staff during their remote learning period.

You can contact the CCCCSD nurses to find out more information about the event and other COVID-19 related questions.