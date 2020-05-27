MIDLAND, Texas — The doors to CASA of West Texas have been closed since March 23.

But their dedication to children in the foster care system has remained.

They've served 23 kids since the COVID-19 pandemic started and did it with a full digital switch.

This includes their phone system, foster visits, training, interviews, information sessions, and court hearings.

It's been hard on some of the small children they typically visit in-person once a month.

"Especially with the younger kids, some of them don't understand why we're not able to go out there," Sara Basaldua, Volunteer Coordinator at CASA West Texas said.

It's been difficult for some of the volunteers too. Volunteers who are hoping that they will have enough PPE to resume in-person visits in June.

"But it has been very helpful for us to have those tools in place and not have to stop the process of bringing in volunteers," Basaldua said.

And better yet, this digital transformation is responsible for the increase in interest that they've seen.

Their recent informational sessions that didn't attract attention when conducted in-person have now been attracting at least five people when done virtually.

And regionally, they're now able to train volunteers from all seven counties via a computer, as opposed to driving to host regional training sessions.

Overall, things are looking good at CASA of West Texas.

"We have been able to work through some of these challenges to continue to serve the courts in this process," Basaldua said.

Foster care kids are still being served, and that's what matters most.

