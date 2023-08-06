Do we have to worry about Canadian smoke in the Permian Basin?

According to our meteorologists, no.

ODESSA, Texas — With all the buzz around wildfire smoke in Canada moving into the northern United States, you may be wondering if we will be seeing any of that haze down here in the Permian Basin.

Well according to NewsWest 9 meteorologists, the answer is no.

There are two main reasons why we, more than likely, won’t be seeing any of that haze from up north.

The first and most significant one being the distance we are from where it’s all happening.

“Here in Midland, Odessa, West Texas, the general answer is no," said Dan Grigsby, a NewsWest 9 meteorologist. "We’re not going to be impacted by the smoke from those wildfires. The main reason being that we’re just too far away. We’re not nearly as close as New York and Philadelphia.”

Another reason why is because mother nature herself is working in our favor.

“Number two, the wind direction in the northern hemisphere is from west to east, so instead of the smoke blowing over the continental United States, it’s going to blow over the Atlantic Ocean,” said Grigsby.