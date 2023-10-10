Pink the Basin is helping to spread awareness for breast cancer

Pink the Basin held their annual luncheon Tuesday to talk about women's health issues and much more.

MIDLAND, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Pink the Basin is helping spread awareness.

They held their annual luncheon Tuesday to talk about women's health issues and to educate and service initiatives that embrace women's health.

Olympian Chaunte Lowe was Tuesday's guest speaker and she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at 35-years-old.

Pink the Basin has a guest speaker each year, but having an Olympian is quite inspiring.

"It's really hard to pick a speaker every year, but this year when we were going to the list of potential speakers, Chaunte [Lowe] is a four-time Olympian [and] while training for the Tokyo Olympics, she was also undergoing chemotherapy," Pink the Basin President Leticia Reinke said. "She brought [a] really inspirational speech and we were so excited to get her to host here in West Texas."