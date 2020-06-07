Big Spring YMCA releases requirements on masks

Big Spring YMCA has released a plan for the requirement for guests to wear masks.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring YMCA has released a plan for masks to be worn by guests when visiting.

The plan requires that guests wear masks in common areas, such as the lobby, but may be pulled down if physical activities and health concerns make it difficult to breathe.

Big Spring YMCA also states how a mask should be worn if possible when participating in fitness classes and when lifting weights.

Other requirements in the facility include:

Weightroom Requirements: (Facial Covering) (Full Finger gloves) (Maintain 6ft of social distancing)

Basketball Gym Requirements: (Facial Covering)

(Maintain 6ft of social distancing) Swimming Pool Requirement: (Maintain 6ft of social distancing)