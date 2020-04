BIG SPRING, Texas — On May 3, Big Spring residents will be able to be tested for COVID-19.

Screenings will be by appointment only and will be for those who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing will be held at Trinity Baptist Church between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Those interested in being tested can register online at TX.COVIDTEST.org or call 512-883-2400.