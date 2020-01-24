WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Public Health District confirmed Monday morning that a Baylor student tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus.

The student was isolated to an isolated room Friday after he showed signs of the virus. He had recently returned from a trip to China.

Kelly Craine with the McLennan County Health District said the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta tested samples sent to them on Jan. 23.

“This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

Health officials on Friday said the patient only showed minimal symptoms.

University officials said in a press release there were no other suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus within the Baylor community.

The health district worked with Baylor University, Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and local health care providers to coordinate an immediate response.

As a matter of precaution, Baylor facility services sanitized the student’s residence hall room, as well as the residence hall where the individual lived.

Students who have questions or concerns can contact Baylor Health Services at 254-710-1010 or Health_Services@baylor.edu.

An informational call center has been established at 888-283-2158 for students and parents who have questions or concerns.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

The general public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions:

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

