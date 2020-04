ANDREWS, Texas — On May 1, residents will be able to be tested for COVID-19 in Andrews.

Screening will take place if there are symptoms of the disease.

Testing will held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., at 105 Commerce Dr., with a required appointment.

If you want to be tested, you can register online at TXCOVIDTEST.org or call 512-883-2400.