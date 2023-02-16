American Heart Month helps bring awareness to heart issues

Valentine's Day may be over, but hearts are still on our minds because of American Heart Month.

That's because February is American Heart Month.

It's a special month to raise awareness about heart disease and how to prevent it. Even if you're young, you should still think about your heart health, that way you don't develop any issues later in life.

While it may seem like heart problems are something that older people have to be wary of, it’s something that everyone should paying attention to, even young people.

"Blockages happen over a number of years," said Dr. Manohar Angirekula, an interventional cardiologist with Medical Center Hospital. "So the more you take preventive measures, the better healthy life you will lead in the later stages of life. So for example, it has been shown that the plaque in the arteries starts building after twenty years."

You can still take preventative measures to better your heart health.

One of the most important measures, of course, is making sure that you exercise.

“That means, you know, making sure that you spend enough time for exercise," said Angirekula. "What is enough time? According to the American Heart Association, at least 150 minutes a week. So, if you can spend 150 minutes doing moderate exercise, that’ll help to reduce your cardiovascular risk.”

Your diet can also play a role in your heart health. Having a heart healthy diet can go a long way in keeping your heart in good shape.

“We’re all used to fast food, which is definitely very unhealthy," said Angirekula. "So the recommended diet is the Mediterranean diet, which means more promotion of eating vegetables, and fresh fruits, and nuts, and full grains and more like fish and seafood, and lots of chicken, more of chicken, but less of red meat."

It doesn’t hurt to get a checkup if you feel like something might be wrong or even if you just feel like it’s about time for one.