Alzheimer's Foundation of America offering free virtual memory screenings

MIDLAND, Texas — It's essentially starting your morning with some brain teasers.

That's what a memory screening is like.

"While we're isolated it's so important that people check on their memory as well as their body," Charles Fuschillo, Alzheimer's Foundation of America CEO said.

The Alzheimer's Foundation is switching their in-person model of this service so that you can be screened through the ease of your cell phone or computer.

They say a memory screening is just as important as your yearly physical check-up, because if there's any sort of problem, early recognition can help you start getting the help you need sooner.

"Not all memory issues are attributed to Alzheimer's disease. You could have a thyroid deficiency, you could have a vitamin deficiency, sleep apnea or suffering from depression. All are treatable, if not correctable but you won't know unless you get tested," Fuschillo said.

Since their launch of virtual screenings in early July, there's been such a high demand, screening over 500 people. Now they added another day to their offerings.

You can schedule an appointment any Monday or Wednesday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"Our programs are going to continue virtual even if we go back into the office, so this is a program that will be ongoing," Fuschillo said.

It's also free, doesn't require medical insurance, doesn't have an age limit and is completely confidential.

Once scheduled, AFA will email you a link or invitation for the screening on any virtual platform of your choosing.