Alzheimer's Foundation of America holds free memory screening nationwide

TEXAS, USA — The Alzheimer's Foundation of America has announced that it will provide free digital memory screening nationwide starting Jul. 8

The screening will be provided through its National Memory Screening Program.

Screenings will be conducted in a one-on-one secure videoconference and will take between 10 to 15 minutes.

The screenings are not providing a diagnosis but will help an individual determine if they should see a physician for a full evaluation.

To participate in the screening, individuals will need a computer, smartphone, or tablet containing a webcam.

Screenings will be held between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. and appointments are required.

Appointments will be made on a first come first serve basis.