Governor Abbott starts new Bamlanivimab Infusion wing at the Alternate Care Site in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Governor Gregg Abbott has teamed up with the Texas Division of Emergency Management department to launch a Bamlanivilab Infusion wing in El Paso.

The wing will be located at the Alternate Care Site for treating outpatient cases of COVID-19 cases according to the press release.

The infusion wing will begin on November 24 and has 1,000 doses of Bamlanivilab to provide its patients with. The doses were given by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"The establishment of the bamlanivimab infusion wing at El Paso's alternate care site is crucial to keeping hospitalizations down and protecting at-risk Texans in the community," says Governor Abbott. "I thank HHS for supporting our efforts by supplying the State of Texas with this shipment of bamlanivimab for the pilot program. We will continue to ensure that this life-saving antibody therapy is available for Texans who need it most."