MIDLAND, Texas — Organizations across Midland are coming together for the 5th Annual Wellness Tour.

Midland Memorial Hospital, the City of Midland and a variety of other groups like the Midland YMCA will be offering free exercise classes, physicals and more to promote health and wellness in Midland.

The tour will began July 30 with a Wet 'n Wild event and run through August 3.

Midland citizens will be able to try out workout classes they've been interested in, get discounts at health-oriented businesses and participate in a variety of fun events.

For a full list of events and locations, you can visit the Wellness Tour website.