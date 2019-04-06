SAN ANTONIO — The Medical Examiner’s Office has officially ruled the sudden death of three people inside a westside home on Monday as carbon monoxide poisoning.

Three people were found unresponsive in a home on Evandale Street on the west side, near Lackland Air Force Base.

The Medical Examiner has identified the victims as 56-year-old Thomas Cavazos his daughter's, 9-year-old Leann Bustos Cavazos and 10-year-old Healy Bustos Cavazos.

"He loved those little girls more than anything," Linda Lassiter, Thomas' sister told KENS 5. "He just wanted to make sure those two little girls had everything that they wanted."

The homeowner and family friend told police on Monday the electricity had been turned off a few days before. Police say there was a generator switched to 'on' inside of the house.

The windows were up and police believe carbon monoxide poisoning is the cause of the deaths. Leann and Healey were found in a bedroom and they may have died in their sleep, police said.

"He was smarter than to put that in there," Lassiter added.

"We don't understand why he would do that, other than trying to care for his daughters."

The call came in around 5:20 p.m. when the homeowner called for a welfare check, police said. Police said the homeowner was a friend of the family that was living there.

A neighbor said Thomas Cavazos was very handy; he was always outside working on his cars, they said. The neighbor was surprised that he didn’t know better.

While the family continues to wonder the same thing, they now have to figure out how to say goodbye to three family members. A GoFundMe was set-up for burials they never thought they'd plan.

"It was something we weren't prepared to do," Lassiter said through tears. "We didn't get to say goodbye and just a lot of heartache right now. We just need prayers, most of all, for our family."



On Tuesday the San Antonio Fire Department sent out a reminder of the dangerous, odorless gas:

Carbon monoxide, or "CO," is an odorless, colorless gas. CO is found in fumes produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as "flu-like." If you breathe in a lot of CO it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or under the influence of alcohol can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms.

How to prevent CO poisoning in the home



• Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. Place your detector where it will wake you up if it alarms, such as outside your bedroom. Replace your CO detector every five years.

• Make sure your gas appliances are vented properly.

• Have your chimney checked or cleaned every year. Chimneys can be blocked by debris. This can cause CO to build up inside your home or cabin.

• Never patch a vent pipe with tape, gum, or something else. This kind of patch can make CO build up in your home, cabin, or camper.

• Never use a gas range or oven for heating. Using a gas range or oven for heating can cause a buildup of CO inside your home, cabin, or camper.

• Never burn charcoal indoors.

• Never use a portable gas camp stove indoors.

• Never use a generator inside your home, basement, or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent.

• When using a generator, use a battery-powered or battery backup CO detector in your home.

• If you need to warm a vehicle, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it. Do not run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open.

• If you suspect a carbon monoxide leak in your home, in the same way as if there was a fire, you should leave your property immediately and then dial 911.

