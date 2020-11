If you have been bored and have missed those 80s and 90s video games from the past, you can sign up for a game day with Family Daze.

TEXAS, USA — Are you bored?

Do you love video games from the 80s and 90s?

Then why not leave that boredom behind for a day of playing old school 80s and 90s virtual video games?

Once you sign up, you will not only have a chance to win the game but also a chance to win some cash prizes.

You can have your game day on Nov.18 from 7 pm. to 8:30 p.m.