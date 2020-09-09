Colorado City teen's cause of death undetermined, despite reports of accidental overdose

According to Justice of the Peace Rick Grissam, details of Haley Martinez's autopsy have not been released

ABILENE, Texas — Colorado City officials say they are still putting together pieces in the investigation of 16-year-old Haley Martinez, who was found dead back in May.

Although law enforcement says the initial call on May 26 to 1211 College Street was for a possible overdose, and despite reports her death was recently ruled an accidental overdose, Justice of the Peace Rick Grissam said that can’t be ruled as cause of death at this time.

"At this point, still under investigation with my office, on determining cause of death, also trying to set up time of death, so I cant release that yet," Grissam said.

In a May 2020 interview, Colorado City Police Chief Charles Rice said the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, along with the Colorado City Police Department, arrested three people of interest for tampering with evidence and Class A assault taking place prior to Haley’s death.