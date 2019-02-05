ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Coliseum Horse Stall Barn will held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. on the Ector County Coliseum Fair Grounds.

The new 41,700 sq. ft. facility will contain 208 horse stalls and all the amenities and comforts that equestrian and competitive rodeo contestants alike are accustom to.

In a release, the Coliseum stated that with electrical services, water, wash bays, restroom, and storage, the new will horse stall barn will be a great addition to the facilities at the complex and enable them to host multiple equestrian and competitive rodeo events 365 days a year.