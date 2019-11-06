HUTTO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June 2017.

The governor on Tuesday signed a bill into law that officially renames a portion of U.S. Highway 79 after a fallen officer.

HB 3471, authored by Rep. James Talarico, renames the portion of the highway in Hutto after the Hutto Police Department's Sgt. Chris Kelley.

Sgt. Kelley died in the line of duty on June 24, 2015, after being run over by his own vehicle.

The incident happened near the intersection of FM 1660 and Meadow Lark Lane. Sgt. Kelley was responding to a call and was not in uniform when it happened. He had just apprehended the suspect, Colby Ray Williamson, when he ran over the sergeant.

Williamson received life in prison.

Kelley was the first active-duty officer to die in the history of Hutto.

