TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to sign a bill Tuesday that would help schools deal with kids who have medical emergencies.

House Bill 684 would require all Texas school personnel to be trained to recognize seizures and be able to administer seizure first aid.

The bill is called "Sam's Law" in honor of an 18-year-old Samantha Watkins, who died after suffering a seizure. She was an honor student and member of the soccer team at a high school in Kilgore, Texas.

There are nearly 50,000 students in Texas who are afflicted with seizures. This bill will make schools a safer environment for these students by providing teachers and school employees with life-saving training.

According to the Sam's Law website, the training would be provided free of charge to Texas public schools courtesy of the Epilepsy Foundation. The training will include a video that school personnel will be required to watch at the beginning of each school year.

The governor's expected to sign the bill into law at 1:45 p.m.

