AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Sunday, posting a video that showed him signing Senate Bill 18, which protects First Amendment rights on college campuses in Texas.

The bill ensures that outdoor areas of college campuses are deemed "public forums" and creates disciplinary sanctions for students who interfere with free speech activities on campus.

Texas colleges will have until December 1, 2019, to submit reports to the state about how they plan to protect free speech rights.

Colleges will have to adopt the new policies by August 2020.

