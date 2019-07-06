TEXAS, USA — New legislation was signed into Texas law after a tragic school shooting took place at Sante Fe High School in Houston a year ago.

The shooting left 10 students and teachers dead and 13 injured.

"Well I want to thank everybody for being here for a solemn day but also a day where we are proud to have responded to one of the most horrific tragedies that has happened in the state of Texas," said Governor Greg Abbott.

Three new bills targeting the well being of students have officially been approved.

"Senate Bill 11 making a school safer is now a law in the state of Texas," said Abbott.

The bills strengthen schools' emergency preparedness and threat response protocols while also providing more funding for school safety efforts.

"Senate Bill 11 is what we're going to be focusing on. The other bills are important, but they're not necessarily focusing on public education like senate Bill 11 is," said Jeff Horner, the Executive Director of MISD secondary education.

House Bill 18 increases mental health training for educators and other school professionals in hopes to catch depression, anxiety and suicide sooner.

"We can never erase the pain that this tragedy has caused but we can act to make our schools safer," said Abbott.

The third and final bill Abbott signed, House Bill 1387, will remove the cap on the number of school marshals in each campus.