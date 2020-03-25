Governor Greg Abbott is asking the U.S. government to allow SNAP users to be able to use their benefits at drive-thru restaurants.

The governor along with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency responsible for SNAP benefits.

If approved, Texas Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients would be able to use the funds for drive-thru and take out at restaurants. Previously, the benefits were only for use at grocery stores and food markets.

The SNAP program is also referred to as food stamps.

"As we continue in our efforts to combat COVID-19, the state must do everything it can to make life more manageable for citizens and ensure that Texans can provide meals for their families," said Governor Abbott. "This waiver will go a long way in doing just that. I urge the federal government to quickly approve this waiver, giving Texans another food option during this public health emergency."

