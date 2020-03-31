GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of RM 2401 and RM 1357 in Glasscock County on the evening of March 30.

Texas Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was traveling westbound and came to a stop at the intersection just after 6 p.m.

A second vehicle, also traveling westbound, failed to control his speed, and struck the vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 29-year-old male from Midland, was unhurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 34-year-old male from Fairfield, TX was pronounced dead at the scene.