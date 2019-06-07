MIDLAND, Texas — Lots of visitors were stopping by the George W. Bush childhood home today.

It was the 2nd annual birthday bash for the former president.

News west 9’s Sammi Steele spent the afternoon there and has more details on the festivity.



From cupcakes, to face painting, to hot dogs and hamburgers, George W. Bush’s birthday bash at his childhood home was only missing one thing…George W. Bush.

“It would have been great if he would have showed up but I understand...secret service” Tara Wilson, a volunteer for the George W. Bush Childhood Home, said.

It was the 2nd annual birthday bash put on by the museum for the 43rd president of the United States. The former president does not turn 73 until tomorrow, but the George W. Bush Childhood Home wanted to honor his birthday while also bringing together the community.

Paul St. Hilaire, the Executive Director for the George W. Bush Childhood home, says, “We thought it’d be a great day to give people an opportunity to come out here, enjoy some free food and camaraderie, activities for the kids. It’s a way to showcase the home itself and give people a chance to tour the home at no charge.”

Over 400 people attended the event, and close to 300 toured the home.

St. Hilaire says events like the birthday bash are made possible because of volunteers.

“We’re always needing volunteers for events like this, or to give tours of the home.”

For information on how to become a volunteer visit here.