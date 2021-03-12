Gas smell reported at Ireland Elementary, classes have been dismissed

Parents are being told to pick their children up by noon. At noon, any child who has not been picked up will be taken by bus to Ross Elementary and parents can pick them up there.

According to ECISD's Chief Communications Officer, Mike Adkins, the reports of a gas smell within the school have been happening for several days, and several people have become ill, adding that "Odessa Fire & Rescue and Atmos have been on campus multiple times to conduct inspections and have not found any problems with the heating and ventilation systems. At this time, we do not have a reason to explain the illnesses, so, in order to be cautious classes will be dismissed for the rest of today. "