MISSING: Gallup Police Department and Navajo Nation Shiprock District asking for help locating two-year-old girl

GALLUP, N.M. — The Gallup Police Department and Navajo Nation Shiprock District are asking for help locating two-year-old Alisha Lanell.

Alisha Lanell was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 in Naschitti, NM, a community north of Gallup

Lanell was with her mother, Daneesha Victor at a party when an altercation involving Victor broke out.

Victor was transported to Gallup Indian Medical Center, leaving two-year-old Alisha Lanell behind in the care of Renee Chee.

Daneesha Victor, who is a friend of Chee's does not know where Chee lives and it is believed that Alisha Lanell is in danger.

The two-year-old is 3'0 and 30 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair down to the middle of her back.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with Peppa Pig on it and a black jacket with the word "LOVE" printed on the back of it as well as blue pants and black shoes.

Many details are still under investigation, but the urgent concern is locating Alisha Lanell.