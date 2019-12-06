COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The United States Postal Service will issue the George H.W. Bush Commemorative Forever® Stamp on Wednesday, which would have been the former president's 95th birthday.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center's Frymire Auditorium at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Texas A&M University.

The stamp art is a portrait of Bush painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Phil Jordan served as the art director and stamp designer.

The stamps will be available beginning Wednesday for 55¢ each or $11 for a 20-stamp sheet. You can find purchase them here.

Jim McGrath - Vice President of the Bush Foundation

With the stamp being a Forever® Stamp, it can be used to send one ounce of First-Class Mail even if stamp prices increase in the future.