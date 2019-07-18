ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The trial of former Hooters security guard Rance Struck finished its second day of trial in the 358th district courtroom of the Ector County Courthouse on July 17.

The defendant is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after firing his weapon and hitting Jared Moore in the parking lot of the Odessa Hooters on September 13, 2017.

Surveillance video shows that Rance Struck followed Jared Moore and his friends out into the parking lot after they left the Hooters.

Prosecutors assert that after an altercation Struck fired a handgun striking Moore in the back.

The case's defense team asserts that Struck fired his weapon in fear for his life in the face of five assailants.

More than 10 people have been called to the stand to give testimony on the incident in the trials 2 days.

Witnesses on the second day of trial included include a Hooter's manager, Trevor Cain of Jared Moore's party, OPD CSI, Investigating homicide detective Donaciano Rocha, the operating trauma surgeon.

In his testimony, Detective Rocha asserted that he believed Struck used unlawful force in the incident. Though the defense questioned if enough investigating had been done to determine the parameters of when Struck fired his gun.

Trauma Surgeon Gregory York gave his profession opinion that Moore had been shot in the back. Though the defense also had the Doctor confirm for the record that Moore had been intoxicated during the incident with a .22 alcohol level and had traces of cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

Several more people including Jared Moore are expected to take the stand as the trial heads into its third day on June 18.

Judge Stacy Trotter expects the case to carry into at least Friday.