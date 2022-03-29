Foo Fighters tour cancelled following drummer's death

Sacramento's rock fest posted to social media saying it will announce a replacement headliner soon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming tour dates, including a headlining stop at Sacramento's Aftershock Music Festival, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band posted a message on social media Tuesday, apologizing to their fans for canceling their tour.

"Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we made together," the band said in a statement.

Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters, died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. There were few immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

As a result, Aftershock took to social media to update fans, as well. The Foo Fighters were originally slated to headline the closing night of the festival, Sunday, Oct. 9.

"We appreciate your patience as we work to confirm Sunday’s headliner set. We’ll be making an announcement as soon as we can," Aftershock said in a post to fans.

