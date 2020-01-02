MIDLAND, Texas — Mitchell Martin, 60 years old, of Midland died of a fire inside his mobile home last night.

Around six in the evening emergency responders responded to a call on the 10300 block of West County Road 56 in Midland County.

When they arrived on scene they found a single wide mobile home that was actively on fire.

Crews battled the blaze for several hours with the assistance of volunteer fire departments and a private sector water transport company.

After the fire was extinguished investigators with the Midland County Fire Marshal’s located the only person who lived in the home dead.

The investigation revealed that the fire was accidental in nature.