MIDLAND, Texas — A fire ignited on the Midland Memorial Hospital roof around 6:11 a.m. Friday.

According to the Midland Police Department, the building was evacuated and the campus was secured.

KWES

MPD, Midland Fire and MMH worked together to ensure patient safety.

No injuries were reported, although three employees sought medical attention.

As of 9 a.m. patients were returned to their rooms and operations resumed as normal.

KWES