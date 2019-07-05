MIDLAND, Texas — The FCC is warning consumers about a scam involving international calls.

Officials say a recent trend has emerged across the nation including here in West Texas of one ring calls coming from African nations including Sierra Leone and Mauritania.

Generally, the One Ring scam takes place when a robocaller calls a number and hangs up after a ring or two.

They may call repeatedly, hoping the consumer calls back and runs up a toll that is largely paid to the scammer.

Consumer Tips to avoid extra charges:

1) Do not call back numbers you do not recognize, especially those appearing to originate overseas.

2) File a complaint with the FCC if you received these calls: www.fcc.gov/complaints

3) If you never make international calls, consider talking to your phone company about blocking outbound international calls to prevent accidental toll calls.

4) Check your phone bill for charges you don’t recognize.