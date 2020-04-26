ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is dead after a major crash early Saturday morning in South Odessa.



Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded around 2:00 a.m. to IH-20 and Grant in reference to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.



Investigators say an 18-wheeler, being operated by Daniel Farias, 47 years of age, of El Paso, was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of West IH-20.



A Dodge Ram, being operated by Alexander Coloni, 22 years of age, of Odessa, was traveling westbound in the 100 block of West IH-20.



Coloni was traveling on the wrong side of the road with no lights on and struck the 18-wheeler head-on.

Coloni died on the scene, his family has been notified.



There were no reports of any other injuries and investigation revealed that the Dodge Ram had been reported stolen out of Ector County.



The investigation continues.