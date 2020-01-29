SAN ANTONIO — A River Walk Hotel is being sued for $1 million after a ketchup bottle fell from a fifth-floor balcony and hit her two-year-old son in the head.

According to court documents, the mother of the boy claims that in August of 2018, a glass ketchup bottle fell on her son from the fifth-floor balcony of the Omni La Mansion Del Rio.

The lawsuit states that the boy was left with injuries to his neck, brain and body.

The mother is accusing the hotel and its parent company of negligence.

KENS 5 has reached out to the Omni for comment, but we have not heard back.