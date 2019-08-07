ARLINGTON, Texas — Passengers who were supposed to fly out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport during the holiday weekend are likely still waiting to get home or to their destinations. More than 100 flights were canceled and diverted due to weather.

Storms moving through DFW on Saturday forced American Airlines to cancel 150 flights over the weekend. Additionally, 41 flights were diverted to other airports per the airline.

The worst part, a number of passengers were told that the earliest they could get a new flight would be Tuesday of this week.

This was not the greatest news for Jennifer Florentin and her family.

Florentin, her husband Greg, and their two teenage sons were in Dallas last week for an indoor volleyball tournament.

But when it was time for their flight home to California Saturday evening, they quickly learned they would be stuck as Texans for the next three days.

Their flight was canceled and the family slept on the floor of the airport Saturday night.

"We were camping out with a lot of other people," Jennifer Florentin said. "I've never slept on the floor of an airport before and would never recommend it to anyone."

The next day, with only the clothes on their backs thanks to checked luggage, the Florentins tried to fly standby with hundreds of other passengers but were unsuccessful.

They learned the next available flight out would be Tuesday afternoon. The family said it has had to deal with a rescheduled flight before, but never had to wait three days for it.

"I thought it was an error," Florentin said. "We thought there was no way possible anyone should have to wait three days to get another flight."

Florentin checked other airlines for an earlier flight but said prices were too expensive.

Luckily, her husband did something most never do and bought travel insurance for their trip through a third-party website.

Otherwise, they would be paying for their hotel out of their own pocket.

American Airlines covers hotels for passengers due to cancellations caused by mechanical issues with a flight, but not due to weather.

They do offer discounted hotels, however.

"Father of the year!" Florentin said with a laugh. "The one time we needed it we got it."

More on WFAA: