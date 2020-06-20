FORT HOOD, Texas — *The video attached shows when the skeletal remains found in Killeen were still unidentified.

According to Missing Fort Hood Soldier Gregory Morales' mother Kim Wedel, the skeletal remains found in Killeen on Kings Court were the body of her son Missing Fort hood Soldier Gregory Morales. There is still no confirmation from Fort Hood.

Skeletal remains were found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen by Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Killeen homicide detectives and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials the morning of June 19.

A tip given to Fort Hood CID led the authorities to find the body. A crime scene was established and Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin made the pronouncement of death at about 11:10 a.m. An autopsy was ordered on the remains.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information to find missing Fort Hood Soldier, PV2 Gregory Morales on June 15

Morales was last seen driving his car outside of Fort Hood in Killeen on the night of August 19, 2019.

"He had called and asked for some gas money. He said he had bought a new car," Wedel said.

He was driving a Black Kia Rio with Texas temporary license tags. The car was later recovered by authorities, according to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

The last known contact with Morales was on August 20. Morales was out-processing from the army and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

"I just want to thank whoever came forward with the info. We finally have closure and can clear his name," Gregory Morales' mother Kim Wedel said.

