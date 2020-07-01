After a disturbing year filled with hundreds of mass shootings and gun violence, more Texans are inspired to own their own guns or LTC for protection.

Especially for the new year.

"You have a duty to your own life, your own property, and your own family. And certainly, the police are there to help you as well, but as the saying goes, when seconds matter the police are minutes away," said Tony Grijalva owner of Midland Family Armory shooting range.

Despite differing opinions, the new Texas gun laws, which took effect on September 1, 2019, would suggest they agree.

KVUE

"It seems like Texas is trying to find the balance between the public good and the individual good," said Grijalva. "I see them in the law loosening restrictions what was once prohibited under the law. For example, the carrying of a firearm in places of worship, that is no longer an offense under the law."

Not only the right to carry in churches but also in public schools, foster homes and temporary living like apartments.

"It's incumbent on the individual to accept that great responsibility of firearm ownership and to take it seriously," said Grijalva.

RELATED: There were more U.S. mass shootings in 2019 than days on the calendar

It is a mindset Grijalva says he's tried to inspire the community to adopt for five years now.

Grijalva says going to the range is just like going to the gym or church, you don't just get a result in one go.

"I just wish it was more imperative or more on people's minds that say, you know what, after church let's go shoot. Or after dinner let's go shoot or before the movies or after the movies, let's put some range time in and just make it part of the repetition," said Grijalva. "Because, unfortunately, until something happens people seem to be."

Not to mention, the mechanical part that can also stump new firearm owners.

"You can buy a gun and that could have a manufacture defect right out of the box. It's better to find out that your gun has a problem here in a safe environment range than if you need it at three o'clock in the morning," said Grijalva.

KVUE

RELATED: Report: 32 dead in stampede at procession for slain Iran general

Here's the full list of nine new Texas gun law changes that took effect on September 1, 2019.

HB 121 — Relating to a defense to prosecution for the offense of trespass by certain persons carrying handguns. Provides a defense for License To Carry holders who unknowingly enter establishments that prohibit guns with signage if the LTC holder promptly leaves the property after being asked.

HB 302 — Relating to the carrying, storage, or possession of a firearm or firearm ammunition by certain persons on certain residential or commercial property Prohibits residential lease agreements from restricting the possession of firearms by residents or their guests.

HB 1143 — Relating to the transportation or storage of a handgun or other firearm or ammunition by a handgun license holder in a school parking area. Updates the Texas Education Code to prevent school districts from regulating the manner in which a licensed person's handgun, firearm, or ammunition is stored in their vehicle in a school parking area.

HB 1177 — Relating to carrying a handgun during a state of disaster. Prevents citizens from being charged with a crime for carrying a handgun without a License To Carry while evacuating from a declared state or local disaster area, or while returning to that area. Also gives disaster shelters the option to accommodate evacuees with firearms.

HB 1387 — Relating to the number of school marshals that may be appointed to serve on a public school campus or at a private school. Loosens restrictions on how many armed school marshals a school district or the governing body of an open-enrollment charter school may appoint.

HB 1791 — Relating to the carrying of handguns by license holders on property owned or leased by a governmental entity. Updates language in the Texas Government Code related to the carrying of firearms on property owned or leased by a government entity.

HB 2363 — Relating to permitting certain foster homes to store firearms and ammunition in the same locked location. Updates specifications for how foster parents may store their firearms in a foster home.

SB 535 — Relating to the carrying of a handgun by a license holder on the premises of certain places of religious worship. Clarifies the Texas Penal Code by removing "a church, synagogue, or other established place of religious worship" from the list of prohibited locations for carrying a firearm.

SB 741 — Relating to restrictive covenants regarding firearms or firearm ammunition. Prohibits a property owners association from prohibiting or restricting the possession, transportation, or storage of a firearm or ammunition. Also prohibits restrictions on the lawful discharge of a firearm.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9: