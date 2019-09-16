FARMINGTON, Maine — A 30-year member of the Farmington Fire Department was killed Monday in an explosion at a facility that houses a disability support nonprofit.

The powerful, apparent gas-related blast shook the community, breaking nearby windows and dispersing debris and material all over the area.

Maine's fire marshal's office identified the victims Monday afternoon.

Fire Capt. Michael Bell, 68, was killed in the explosion, according to Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland. He was a part-time member of the department and among its seven in leadership roles.

Capt. Bell's brother, the department's chief, Terry Bell, was among six other fire personnel injured, the office said. Also hurt: Capt. Timothy D. Hardy, 40; Capt. Scott Baxter, 37; Capt. Baxter's father, Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64; Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24; and Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross.

Also injured was Larry Lord, 60, a maintenance worker at the facility, McCausland said. He was flown to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Chief Bell, Capt. Hardy, Capt. Scott Baxter and Firefighter Hastings are full-time members of the fire department. In addition to the late Capt. Bell, Firefighter Theodore Baxter and Deputy Fire Chief Ross are part-time firefighters.

Ross was treated and released from Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, McCausland said. The five others injured – Chief Bell, Hardy, Scott Baxter, Theodore Baxter and Hastings – as of late Monday afternoon were still being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for serious injuries.

McCausland said fire marshal's office is working with Farmington's police and fire departments. Investigators will join federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to process the scene Tuesday.

They'll work to pinpoint the source of the explosion, which is believed to be gas-related. Firefighters had been called to the building along Route 2 at 8:07 a.m. for a propane smell in the building. The explosion took place minutes later.

The two-story building, with a new addition recently opened, was flattened.

The explosion happened at the LEAP Inc. facility that serves those with disabilities at 313 Farmington Falls Rd. The building is LEAP Inc.'s central office.

People were asked to avoid the area of Farmington Falls Road.

Viewers from as far as Summer and Mt. Vernon, Maine tell NEWS CENTER Maine they heard the explosion.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Claire Maxim who lives about a mile from where the explosion occurred. She said there was a power surge and her home started shaking. She and her mother both work at LEAP Inc. While Maxim was home at the time of the blast, her mother was near the LEAP Inc. campus in her car. She said she is thankful her mother escaped injury.

Police and fire departments have been sending their thoughts and prayers.

Governor Janet Mills tweeted out that she is monitoring the situation.

Efforts to help Farmington explosion victims: United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has set up a LEAP Explosion Fund. Lisa Laflin, executive director says money can be sent to P.O. Box 126 Farmington, ME 04938 or donations can be dropped off at 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME.

According to their website, Leap Inc. supports people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities to be actively involved in their home communities. LEAP provides a variety of supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our programs are successful through building strong relationships of trust, valuing the individuality of each situation and person we serve, and supporting the families in our communities.

According to UMaine Farmington Campus Safety, the campus was expected to remain open Monday.

